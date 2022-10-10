Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two receptions on three targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders.

Westbrook-Ikhine finished third on the team and second among wide receivers Sunday. He provided a needed offensive spark for the team with a 61-yard reception late in the third quarter that helped set up the game-winning touchdown. Despite that, Westbrook-Ikhine has yet to top three catches in a game this season and had only 66 total receiving yards prior to Sunday's effort.