Westbrook-Ikhine recorded three receptions on three targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders.
Westbrook-Ikhine was on the field for the third-most snaps among the Titans' wide receiver corps, behind both Robert Woods and Treylon Burks. However, Westbrook-Ikhine finished with more targets, receptions and yards than Burks, highlighted by two catches of 15 yards to turn in his best performance of the season. Through three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has five receptions for 66 yards.
