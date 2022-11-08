Westbrook-Ikhine did not record a catch on his only target in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Westbrook-Ikhine saw his lone target of the game on a deep pass early in the fourth quarter, but he was unable to haul it in. He's had a quiet season, posting only seven receptions for 138 yards in eight games. Things have only worsened with Malik Willis under center, as Westbrook-Ikhine has managed only one target combined between his last two matchups.