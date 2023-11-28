Westbrook-Ikhine recorded four receptions on five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Panthers.

Westbrook-Ikhine entered Sunday's game having recorded only one reception in four consecutive games. However, he saw both his snap and target rate tick up against the Panthers, and he managed to tally his highest yardage total since Week 4. Westbrook-Ikhine did the majority of his damage on an 18-yard catch just before halftime to help set up a field goal for the Titans and will look to replicate his effort in Week 13 against the Colts.