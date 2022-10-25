Westbrook-Ikhine recorded no catches on two targets in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts.

Westbrook-Ikhine was on the field for 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but Ryan Tannehill spread his 20 pass attempts between 10 different pass catchers. As a result, Westbrook-Ikhine was held without a catch for the second time this season and for the second time in his last three games. Through six contests on the campaign, Westbrook-Ikhine has managed only seven receptions for 138 yards.