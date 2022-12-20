Westbrook-Ikhine did not record a catch on two targets in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers.

Westbrook-Ikhine paced Titans' pass catchers with 52 snaps (84 percent), but he recorded only two targets for the third time in his last five games. The performance was also the fifth game of the campaign that Westbrook-Ikhine failed to tally a catch.