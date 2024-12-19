Westbrook-Ikhine (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of tennesseetitans.com reports.
WR Tyler Boyd (foot) and RB Tony Pollard (ankle) also missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but they're dealing with injuries they played through the past few weeks, while Westbrook-Ikhine's ankle is a new problem. The Titans have Bryce Oliver, Mason Kinsey and Jha'Quan Jackson for WR depth if Westbrook-Ikhine and/or Boyd doesn't play Sunday against Indianapolis.
More News
-
Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Sits out due to ankle Wednesday•
-
Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Another quiet showing•
-
Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Targeted twice in loss•
-
Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Scores twice in blowout loss•
-
Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Another long score•
-
Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Records 98-yard reception Sunday•