Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.
The Titans entered Sunday's game as a run-heavy offense, but they attempted only 10 passes with Malik Willis under center against the Texans. No receiver saw more than two targets, and Westbrook-Ikhine saw zero targets for the second time in his last three games. He now has only seven receptions for 138 yards in seven games on the season.
