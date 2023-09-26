Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.
Westbrook-Ikhine was on the field for 80 percent of the team's snaps, so he maintained a significant role in the offense. However, he was most notably out-targeted by Chris Moore, who managed two receptions for 41 yards. Overall, Tennessee's limited passing offense will hold back any potential for Westbrook-Ikhine to produce consistently this season.
