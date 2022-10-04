Westbrook-Ikhine did not record any stats in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Westbrook-Ikhine tied for the second-most snaps amongst the Titans' wide receiver corps, but he failed to command any targets. That could change if Treylon Burks remains sidelined by turf toe, though Ryan Tannehill has regularly targeted his backs and tight ends in the short areas of the field to this point in the season. Furthermore, the Titans' offense will continue to run through Derrick Henry on the ground.