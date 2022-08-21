Westbrook-Ikhine brought in one of two targets for 21 yards in the Titans' 13-3 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Westbrook-Ikhine logged the first target of the game and made good use of it, recording his 21-yard gain in connection with rookie quarterback Malik Willis. The 25-year-old saw a nice boost in production in 2021 thanks to an increase to opportunities due to injuries on the Titans' receiving corps, and he figures to enjoy another solid role this coming season as the likely No. 3 wideout once Robert Woods (knee) and Treylon Burks (lower leg) are at full health.