Westbrook-Ikhine believes he is prepared to step into a bigger role in the Titans' offense, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans' receiving corps was overhauled this offseason, as both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are no longer on the roster. While the team acquired Robert Woods (knee) and drafted Treylon Burks, Westbrook-Ikhine should be in a position to improve upon the 38 receptions he posted in 2021. He should begin the season on the field regularly in three-receiver sets and could be in line to share snaps out of the slot with Woods.