Westbrook-Ikhine caught one of two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 21-20 loss against the Giants.

On a day where quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 20 passes to nine different skill players, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound receiver failed to make much of an impact despite playing the second-most offensive snaps of all Tennessee WRs (68%). With the team's heavy emphasis on their rushing attack, Westbrook-Ikhine's ceiling may be limited throughout this season. The 25-year-old hopes to find more success in the stat sheet in Week 2 when the Titans travel to Buffalo next Monday night.