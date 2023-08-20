Westbrook-Ikhine failed to record a catch on his only target in Saturday's 24-16 preseason win over the Vikings.

Westbrook-Ikhine was on the field early in the game and got one deep target from Malik Willis, though that was his only contribution. Across two preseason games, he has only one catch for eight yards. While Westbrook-Ikhine's roster spot is likely safe, his role is unclear after the offseason additions of DeAndre Hopkins and to a lesser extent Chris Moore.