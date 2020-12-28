Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one reception on one target for 19 yards in Week 16 against the Packers.

Westbrook-Ikhine played 13 offensive snaps, in line with his playing time from Weeks 13 and 14. He was targeted only once, but made it count to push the Titans deep into Green Bay territory during a drive in the fourth quarter. Westbrook-Ikhine now was three receptions on the season and will provide limited -- if any -- production in Week 17 against the Texans.