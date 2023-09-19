Westbrook-Ikhine recorded three receptions on three targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers.

Westbrook-Ikhine saw his opportunity fall as compared to Week 1, but he made one of the most important plays of the day for the Titans when he caught a four-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes remaining in the game to give the team the lead. He also chipped in a 14-yard catch just before halftime to help set up a 33-yard field goal. Though Westbrook-Ikhine plays a key role in the Tennessee offense, his limited volume will hold back his potential fantasy value.