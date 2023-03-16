The Titans and Westbrook-Ikhine agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
A restricted free agent this offseason, Westbrook-Ikhine didn't receive a qualifying offer or a tender from Tennessee, but he'll return to the only organization that he's known as a pro. He's settled into a regular receiver role for the Titans over the last two seasons, racking up a 63-873-7 line on 107 targets in 33 games.
