The Titans and Westbrook-Ikhine agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

A restricted free agent this offseason, Westbrook-Ikhine didn't receive a qualifying offer or a tender from Tennessee, but he'll return to the only organization that he's known as a pro. He's settled into a regular receiver role for the Titans over the last two seasons, racking up a 63-873-7 line on 107 targets in 33 games.