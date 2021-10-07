Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Among the Titans' three wideouts tending to hamstring injuries, Westbrook-Ikhine and A.J. Brown took limited reps in the team's second practice of Week 5, while Julio Jones remained sidelined. At this stage, Jones could be trending toward a second straight absence Sunday in Jacksonville, which could allow Westbrook-Ikhine to retain a spot in the starting lineup if both he and Brown are able to play. While Brown and Jones were both sidelined in the Week 4 overtime loss to the Jets, Westbrook-Ikhine played 82 percent of the offensive snaps and finished with three receptions for 29 yards on eight targets.
