Westbrook-Ikhine recorded five receptions (on six targets) for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-14 overtime win against the Patriots.

Westbrook-Ikhine had his best performance of the season, posting his most targets, receptions and yards. He caught a six-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Titans the lead and now has found the end zone in four consecutive games. Unlike the past contests, Westbrook-Ikhine supplemented his score with additional production, as three of his five receptions went for double-digit yards. While Calvin Ridley dominates targets, Westbrook-Ikhine has gained a more significant role in the Tennessee offense since DeAndre Hopkins's departure.