Westbrook-Ikhine recorded three receptions on eight targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars.
Westbrook-Ikhine led the team with eight targets but was buried in terms of production. He redeemed his day with a two-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter with the Titans down three scores. Though Westbrook-Ikhine has proven capable of spike performances at various points in the season, he's recorded under 20 yards in seven of 13 games.
