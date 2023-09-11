Westbrook-Ikhine recorded four receptions on seven targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Westbrook-Ikhine played a key role in the Tennessee offense, finishing second among the receiving corps with 49 offensive snaps and seven targets. He tallied long receptions of 24 and 21 yards, though both of those gains came primarily after the catch. Treylon Burks will presumably emerge as the second pass catcher behind DeAndre Hopkins, though Westbrook-Ikhine enjoyed a fairly productive Week 1 performance.