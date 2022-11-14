Westbrook-Ikhine recorded five receptions on eight targets for 119 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos.

Westbrook-Ikhine entered Sunday's game having seen only 15 targets across eight games, so his eight targets were a significant surprise. He didn't waste the opportunity, tallying nine and 63-yard touchdowns -- the latter of which he ran uncovered down the left sideline. The Broncos were one of the few teams that have proven capable of slowing Derrick Henry, which led to increased opportunity for Tennessee's pass catchers though that isn't likely to continue moving forward.