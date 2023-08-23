Westbrook-Ikhine, who scored a touchdown in Tuesday's scrimmage, could begin the season as Tennessee's No. 2 wide receiver while Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips recover from their respective knee injuries, Tom Brew of SI.com reports.

Both injured receivers are still holding out hope that they'll play come Week 1, but it's likely that at least one of Burks and Philips will begin the regular season on the sidelines. It's nice to see Westbrook-Ikhine stepping up, but he has had plenty of playing time in previous seasons and mediocre production to show for it. Despite logging 20 starts over the previous two seasons, Westbrook-Ikhine failed to reach 500 receiving yards in either campaign.