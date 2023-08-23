Westbrook-Ikhine, who scored a touchdown in Tuesday's scrimmage, could begin the season as Tennessee's No. 2 wide receiver while Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips recover from their respective knee injuries, Tom Brew of SI.com reports.

Both injured receivers are still holding out hope that they'll play Week 1, but it's likely that at least one of Burks and Philips will begin the regular season on the sideline. While Westbrook-Ikhine is seemingly doing what he needs to do to put himself in position for plenty of snaps if either Burks of Philips is held out of th season opener, he's received ample playing time in previous seasons and has mediocre production to show for it. Despite logging 20 starts across the last two seasons, Westbrook-Ikhine failed to reach 500 receiving yards in either campaign.