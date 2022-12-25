Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two catches on three targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans.

Westbrook-Ikhine finished third on the team with three targets, an indication of Tennessee's preference to run its offense primarily on the ground. He did the majority of his damage on a 14-yard catch late in the third quarter, though it was his fourth consecutive game with under 25 receiving yards. The passing volume for all Titans receivers has been limited this season, and that is likely to only worsen with Malik Willis under center for the final two contests.