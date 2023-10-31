Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one reception on two targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons.

Westbrook-Ikhine played a relatively small role in the offense, as he logged a season-low 50 percent snap rate. However, he did manage to make the most of his lone reception by beating his defender to the corner of the end zone to tally his third touchdown of the season. Given the return of Treylon Burks (knee), Westbrook-Ikhine isn't likely to see his role bounce back barring additional injuries.