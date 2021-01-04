Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted once but did not record a reception in Week 17 against the Texans. He recorded three receptions for 33 yards for the season.

Westbrook-Ikhine played only seven offensive snaps as compared to 17 on special teams. Even so, he was one of only five Titans pass-catchers to command a target in the regular-season finale. The undrafted free agent didn't make much of a dent in the stat sheet in his rookie season, though he logged 164 offensive snaps and took on an increased role in the absence of Adam Humphries (concussion). Westbrook-Ikhine will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning the Titans can retain him for a league-minimum, one-year contract in 2021. Prior to that, however, he'll focus on the team's wild-card round matchup against the Ravens.