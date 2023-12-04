Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one reception on three targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts.
Westbrook-Ikhine finished as the fourth-most targeted pass catcher in the Tennessee offense, most notably behind Chigoziem Okonkwo. He now has only one catch in five of his last six games while topping 30 yards twice in that span.
