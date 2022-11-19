Westbrook-Ikhine tallied two catches on two targets for 28 yards in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

Westbrook-Ikhine entered the game with inconsistent involvement in Tennessee's offense. The return of Treylon Burks pushed Westbrook-Ikhine only further down the depth chart. He's now seen two or fewer targets in four of his last five games and topped 30 yards only once in the same span.