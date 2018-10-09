Titans' Nick Williams: Gets cut after costly drop
The Titans released Williams on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Williams was dropped from the 53-man roster just two days after dropping his lone target in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Bills that likely cost the Titans a touchdown. After being cut by the Titans after the preseason concluded, Williams re-signed with the team in September, appearing in two contests and seeing most of his action on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6