The Titans released Williams on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Williams was dropped from the 53-man roster just two days after dropping his lone target in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Bills that likely cost the Titans a touchdown. After being cut by the Titans after the preseason concluded, Williams re-signed with the team in September, appearing in two contests and seeing most of his action on special teams.

