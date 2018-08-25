Williams sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Williams was listed questionable to return after he pulled up grabbing his left hamstring while covering a punt, and there was no indication he returned to the field. The severity of the injury remains unclear as the 28-year-old attempts to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

