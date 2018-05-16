Titans' Nick Williams: Will join Titans
Williams has agreed to terms with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Williams is entering his fifth year in the NFL and has spent the past three seasons with Atlanta. He's been a non-factor lately, recording just eight catches since 2016. It seems unlikely he'll see a significant bump in production with Tennessee.
