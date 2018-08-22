Williams has been working as the No. 3 receiver in practice, ESPN.com's Turron Davenport reports.

The 27-year-old wide receiver has caught 28 passes in 22 NFL games, with most of his production coming in 2015 for the Falcons. He'll likely get pushed out of the first-team offense once Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) starts practicing, but this is at least a sign that Williams has a decent shot to make the 53-man roster. He's competing with Darius Jennings, Deontay Burnett and a slew of other players for one or two jobs at the bottom of the depth chart.