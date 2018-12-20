The Titans signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Harris will offer the Titans some extra depth at linebacker with both Brian Orakpo (elbow) and Sharif Finch (shoulder) ruled out ahead of Saturday's tilt with Washington. The 26-year-old has yet to appear in a game in 2018 but saw action in eight contests as an undrafted rookie a season ago.