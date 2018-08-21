Titans' Nyles Morgan: Inks deal with Tennessee
Morgan signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
After going unpicked in April's draft, Morgan signed with the Bears before a pre-existing undisclosed injury arose and he was waived/injured. Morgan appears healthy now, but he was brought in for depth during the Titans' final two preseason games and is a long shot to make the roster.
