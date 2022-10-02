site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-olasunkanmi-adeniyi-inactive-for-week-4 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Inactive for Week 4
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
at
11:55 am ET
•
1 min read
Adeniyi (neck) is inactive Sunday against the Colts.
Adeniyi logged a trio of limited practices during the week but will be set to miss his second consecutive game. Denico Autry, Rashad Weaver and Bud Dupree will all need to carry a heavy snap load with Adeniyi absent.
More News
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read