Tennessee placed Adeniyi (neck) on its injured reserve list Monday, John Glennon of SI.com reports.
After already having missed the Titans' last three contests, Adeniyi will now be required to miss at least the teams' next four games as well. Tennessee will likely continue to look to Joe Jones (knee) to replace the special teams reps Adeniyi might otherwise have provided.
