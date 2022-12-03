Tennessee activated Adeniyi (neck) from its injured reserve list to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

After missing the Titans' last nine games as he recovered from a neck injury he sustained in Week 2 at Buffalo, it appears Adeniyi is on track to suit up in Week 13 at the Eagles. With Denico Autry (knee) out and Harold Landry (knee) still on IR himself, Adeniyi could find himself filling a significant role right off the bat.