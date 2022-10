Adeniyi (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Adeniyi will miss his third consecutive game due to the neck injury. With Bud Dupree (hip) also out, the Titans will be without a few of their top pass rushers. Rashad Weaver and Denico Autry both figure to carry a heavy workload as a result.