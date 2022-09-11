Adeniyi (neck) will play Sunday against the Giants, John Glennon of SI.com reports.
Adeniyi was considered questionable heading into Sunday, but the 24-year-old is feeling well enough to take the field. He'll be providing depth at linebacker for the Titans on Sunday when they host the Giants.
