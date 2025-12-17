Oladejo (leg) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Oladejo hasn't played since October due to a right leg fracture, so it's encouraging to see the rookie second-round pick ready to resume practicing. He will have a 21-day window wherein he can take practice reps without counting against the active roster. Oladejo can be activated from IR in any time in that span, and as early as Sunday's game against the Chiefs.