Oladejo is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a right calf injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Oladejo is being evaluated by medical staff on the sidelines to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. The Titans are already without Arden Key (quadriceps), so Jihad Ward and Jaylen Harrell should see more snaps at outside linebacker opposite Dre'Mont Jones for as long as Oladejo is out of the game. Oladejo logged three tackles (two solo), including two for a loss, prior to his injury.