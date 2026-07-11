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Titans' Oluwafemi Oladejo: Expected to be ready for camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Oladejo didn't participate in OTAs or minicamp because of a hamstring injury, but he's expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp in late July, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Oladejo missed most of last season due to a right leg fracture he suffered in October, but that wasn't the cause of his absence from spring workouts; rather, the second-round 2025 draft pick was nursing a hamstring issue. Oladejo is slated for a rotational role during the upcoming campaign, and he's expected to work more frequently as a pass rusher than he did last season, per Kuharsky.

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