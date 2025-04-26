The Titans selected Oladejo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

Oladejo is a springy edge prospect out of UCLA who turned heads with a 36.5-inch vertical at 259 pounds at the combine. He was a late bloomer in terms of his production, but it's better late than never. Oladejo combined for 1.5 sacks over his first three seasons split between California and UCLA, though he was miscast as an off-ball linebacker for much of that time. He then tapped into his talent in 2024 with 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. After quarterback, edge was one of Tennessee's biggest needs in this draft. Taking Oladejo is a step toward fixing that issue.