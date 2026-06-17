Titans' Oluwafemi Oladejo: Not practicing at minicamp

Oladejo (lower leg) is not practicing at mandatory minicamp, Xavier Board of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Titans coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday that Oladejo's absence is due to injury, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. The 2025 second-round pick may still be recovering from the season-ending right leg fracture he suffered last October, though he was designated for a return to practice in mid-December. It remains to be seen whether Oladejo will be cleared for the start of training camp in July.