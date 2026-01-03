Oladejo (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Oladejo was placed on injured reserve in mid-October after fracturing his leg during the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Raiders. He was designated to return from IR in mid-December, but the rookie second-rounder was unable to progress enough in his recovery to return for Sunday's regular-season finale. Oladejo will end his first NFL campaign with 13 tackles (five solo) across six regular-season games.