Titans' Oluwafemi Oladejo: Will end season on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oladejo (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Oladejo was placed on injured reserve in mid-October after fracturing his leg during the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Raiders. He was designated to return from IR in mid-December, but the rookie second-rounder was unable to progress enough in his recovery to return for Sunday's regular-season finale. Oladejo will end his first NFL campaign with 13 tackles (five solo) across six regular-season games.
