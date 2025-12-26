Oladejo (lower leg), who remains on IR, is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Oladejo has his 21-day practice window opened Dec. 17 and has been a limited participant since, inducing during Friday's session. His final chance to retake the field this season will come Week 18 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 4. The rookie second-round pick may need to practice in full prior to that contest in order to prove he's ready to come off IR.