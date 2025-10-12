Oladejo (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Oladejo was evaluated by trainers on the sideline for the calf injury, which has been deemed to be too severe for him to return to Sunday's contest. Jihad Ward and Jaylen Harrell will continue to see more snaps at outside linebacker due to the absences of Oladejo and Arden Key (quadriceps).