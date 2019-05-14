Titans' Parker Hesse: Signs with Titans as TE

Hesse signed a contract with the Titans on Monday, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.

Hesse spent the weekend trying out during the Titans' rookie minicamp and made a strong enough impact to land a spot on the 90-man roster. The undrafted rookie played defensive end at Iowa but logged stints at quarterback, running back and wide receiver back in high school. He's one of seven tight ends on the Titans' roster and is more likely to land a spot on the practice squad than the 53-man roster.

