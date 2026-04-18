Titans' Peter Skoronski: Fifth-year option picked up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Titans picked up Skoronski's fifth-year option for the 2027 season Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The move means that Skoronski will make $19.07 million in the 2027 season, and he is eligible for an extension this offseason. The 2023 first-rounder has started in all 48 games he's played in and has not missed a game since the start of the 2024 regular season.
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